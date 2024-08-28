West Brom have travelled back in time to move the current squad forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

I for one have been guilty of overusing the term 'biggest summer for years' when it comes to Albion's business in the last three seasons.

This summer though it very much has been the case from minute one.

A raft of players were released and no one could argue it was needed, to clear out the decks and to also reduce the wage bill.

But when three players were sold in the space of a week, as opportunistic clubs came in with bids that were hard to turn down, worries were circling around the club and throughout the fan base.

However, as much as this summer was important regarding who was going out the door, who would be coming in was the more burning question.

In recent times, Albion have gone for proven Championship players. Some have maybe past their best and they've been put on long contracts and wages that came back to bite hard.