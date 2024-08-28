Baggies Broadcast S8 E4: A dreaded few days ahead!
Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox return for the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - in association with West Midlands Metro.
By Jonny Drury
Published
The boys bring you the latest episode to reflect on the win at Stoke City - while going into detail on the latest with interest in Tom Fellows and what it would require for Albion to sell.
They discuss if Albion are stronger than they were last season, what will happen between now and the end of the transfer window and answer all your questions.
