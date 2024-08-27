Carlos Corberan lauds young West Brom star

Academy product Fellows, 21, was his side's star turn creating both goals in Saturday's 2-1 win at Stoke and leads the Championship stakes for assists with three in three games already this term.

Fellows' signature stepover and cross on the outside was converted by Karlan Grant before an intelligent low pull-back was well-finished by Josh Maja. The winger also saw a low effort cleared off the line and two other strikes fly off-target.

"Nothing Tom Fellows does on the pitch is going to surprise me or surprise us because we know his quality as a footballer," Corberan said.