New West Brom recruit Callum Styles focuses on ambitious target

Hungary international Styles, 24, agreed a four-year contract at The Hawthorns after completing his switch from Barnsley on Saturday.

The versatile Styles has already clocked up almost 150 appearances in the Championship for his former club as well as more recent loan spells at Millwall and Sunderland.

Albion boss Carlos Corberan was extremely attracted to the midfielder's versatility and told the Express & Star after victory at Stoke on Saturday that Styles has the capability of comfortably operating in up to five different roles. Styles has big ambitions after checking into the Black Country from Yorkshire.

"This is a big club and it should be in the Premier League," Styles said. "The ambition for everyone is to get back there. I couldn’t turn an opportunity like this down.

“I think some of my best attributes are being good on the ball, driving forward with the ball and trying to make things happen for my team. I’ve got good energy and I think my positional awareness and understanding of the game will help the team a lot.

“I can play in a couple of positions and you might see me playing out on the left side as an attacking wing-back as well as in the middle of the pitch, which is where I’ve played all my life. I’d like to put my case across in any of those positions and hopefully start as many games as possible.

“I really want to be successful here, both as an individual and as part of the team.”

Corberan also praised the intelligence and quality of Styles, who initially broke through and shone at the Tykes under former boss Valerien Ismael, who went on to join the Baggies.

Oldham-born Styles qualifies for Hungary through his maternal grandmother and represented the nation at this summer's European Championship. He played in the important victory over Scotland, has 23 caps and has spoken glowingly about the love of representing a country "in his bloodline".

Styles, who could also have represented Ukraine, spent the second half of last season on loan at Albion's Championship rivals Sunderland.

He is the ninth new recruit in a busy off-season at The Hawthorns and is expected to be followed by one more attacker prior to Friday's deadline.

Andrew Nestor, chief executive at ownership group Bilkul Football, said: “We are pleased to welcome Callum to the Albion.

“His playing attributes fit our squad profile and the way we want to play. He also provides positional versatility.

“At 24 he has substantial experience at this level having played over 100 games in the Championship, as well as on the international stage in major competition.”