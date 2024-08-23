West Brom striker on road to recovery

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since February when he ruptured an Achilles at Ipswich just a few weeks after returning from the same injury sustained nine months earlier.

The United States international frontman has endured rotten luck since his switch from Orlando City to The Hawthorns in January 2022. He has spent most of the two-and-a-half years since missing with four serious injuries, two long-term muscle problems and the double Achilles hammerblow.

Dike underwent a different pre-season programme to Baggies colleagues and, after time in his homeland, stepped up his rehab at Albion's training ground. An initial timeline for his recovery was projected at the end of 2024.