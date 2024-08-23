Stoke v West Brom: Who's out and who's a doubt

The Baggies head coach has attacking duo Jed Wallace and Grady Diangana back to call upon after injury – though both are unlikely to be considered for starts yet.

Long-term injury victim Daryl Dike is the sole player on the comeback trail from an injury and the striker made encouraging progress this week as he stepped up work with physical staff.

Here is the latest run through of Albion's availability following Friday's press conference with Carlos Corberan.

Uros Racic – finalising permit

The Serbia international became the Baggies' eighth new summer signing when a season-long loan from Sassuolo in Italy was confirmed on Thursday.

Racic, 26, finished obtaining his work permit away from the training ground on Friday and is yet to train with his new team-mates. He will work with Albion staff at the training ground this weekend while the first team are in Stoke with a view to being ready to train from Monday and potentially feature against Swansea next weekend.

Jed Wallace and Grady Diangana – calf injury return

Both Wallace and Diangana returned to Corberan's 20-man squad against Leeds last weekend and were able to give late cameos after varying periods of pre-season sidelined with injury.

They are expected to be involved in the Potteries again but a start for either is unlikely at this stage as they continue to catch up after muscle injuries. Corberan admitted today the upcoming international break, following Swansea, will be an ideal time for Wallace and Diangana, among other new recruits, to build their fitness.

Daryl Dike – Achilles

The striker has not played since February, where he ruptured his Achilles at Ipswich – the opposite leg to the setback the previous occasion against Saturday's hosts Stoke in 2023.

But Corberan confirmed Dike is in good spirits and making good progress, in some ways thanks to already coming through the rehab last time around.

This week the United States international joined in work with Albion's physical staff having previously worked with the medical team. He will do this for about a month before the head coach said he can "integrate" with his colleagues come October, though the likelihood is it will be some time after that until he is ready for competitive action.