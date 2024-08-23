Exclusive: West Brom closing in on move for Barnsley's Callum Styles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Hungary international, who was involved in his nation's European Championship campaign, could see a move to The Hawthorns finalised on Friday, it is understood. He will be the club's ninth summer addition.

Styles, 24, has been a target of Carlos Corberan and head of football operations Ian Pearce this summer as a suitable versatile option who is not only capable of operating in midfield but also on the left flank, where the head coach wants more depth.

He has been with Barnsley since 2018 and made more than 150 appearances for the Oakwell club.