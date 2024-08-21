Carlos Corberan focussed on better brand for West Brom
Head coach Carlos Corberan is focused on building a better brand of football for his Albion side.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Albion have kicked off the new Championship campaign by dominating possession in collecting four points from a possible six against QPR and Leeds.
That fact was highlighted by Corberan after his team followed 61 per cent of the ball at Loftus Road by out-playing Leeds with 60 per cent of the ball at The Hawthorns.
The Spaniard explained his desire is to see Albion play better football than previously – and for that is to show patience and improve on decision-making.
"I want us to play better football and for me one thing for you to play better football is to attack well when you have the ball," Corberan said.