Baggies Broadcast S8 E3: Leeds review and a big Baggies mailbag!

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In the latest outing of the pod, the boys reflect on the draw over Leeds and Albion's solid start to the campaign.

And in a move from recent pods, they spend the majority of the episode delving into the Baggies mailbag and answering the burning questions from you Baggies fans.

Note - This podcast was recorded before Reyes Cleary's move to Walsall.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.