<Headline>

Albion correspondent Lewis Cox rates the players out of 10 after Carlos Corberan's side opened up their home campaign for the season with a goalless draw against Leeds.

By Lewis Cox
Published
Jayson Molumby got stuck in against Leeds to help Albion earn a point in their home opening against Leeds. Pic: PA

Alex Palmer

Will be pleased to have kept a first clean sheet of the campaign, but he was hardly tested by Leeds. One particularly poor pass led to dangerous Whites corner. 6

Darnell Furlong

Continued where he left off from a strong season last time out. Ambitious in attack and used the ball well. Good delivery. 7

Semi Ajayi

Another really strong showing to start the season from the Nigerian. Quick, strong and assured with the ball for the most part. 7

Kyle Bartley

Just as impressive if not more than his partner Ajayi. The captain was no-nonsense, good on the ball and made one superb late challenge. 7

Torbjorn Heggem

