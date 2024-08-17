<Headline>
Albion correspondent Lewis Cox rates the players out of 10 after Carlos Corberan's side opened up their home campaign for the season with a goalless draw against Leeds.
Alex Palmer
Will be pleased to have kept a first clean sheet of the campaign, but he was hardly tested by Leeds. One particularly poor pass led to dangerous Whites corner. 6
Darnell Furlong
Continued where he left off from a strong season last time out. Ambitious in attack and used the ball well. Good delivery. 7
Semi Ajayi
Another really strong showing to start the season from the Nigerian. Quick, strong and assured with the ball for the most part. 7
Kyle Bartley
Just as impressive if not more than his partner Ajayi. The captain was no-nonsense, good on the ball and made one superb late challenge. 7
Torbjorn Heggem