<Headline>

Alex Palmer

Will be pleased to have kept a first clean sheet of the campaign, but he was hardly tested by Leeds. One particularly poor pass led to dangerous Whites corner. 6

Darnell Furlong

Continued where he left off from a strong season last time out. Ambitious in attack and used the ball well. Good delivery. 7

Semi Ajayi

Another really strong showing to start the season from the Nigerian. Quick, strong and assured with the ball for the most part. 7

Kyle Bartley

Just as impressive if not more than his partner Ajayi. The captain was no-nonsense, good on the ball and made one superb late challenge. 7

Torbjorn Heggem