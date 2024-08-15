West Brom appoint Bilkul CEO Andrew Nestor as new sporting director

American investor and sporting businessman Nestor has been an influential figure behind the Shilen Patel-led takeover, completed in February, and operations and strategy since.

He, along with Shilen’s cousin Ashish, make up the Bilkul Football WBA board of directors and now Nestor has assumed a sporting role at the club, where he will carry wide-ranging responsibilities.

The restructure will see Nestor, former chief executive and general manager of Tampa Bay Rowdies in the States and director of Italian outfit Bologna, work alongside the existing hierarchy.

Existing head of football operations Ian Pearce’s role and responsibilities will not change and the pair will work together on sporting matters.

Nestor is the first individual in such a role at The Hawthorns since Luke Dowling, who left in 2021. Dowling was sporting and technical director.

In the months and years that followed the expectation was that a replacement would be appointed but, amid the growing financial concerns under Guochuan Lai, one did not arrive.

Now Nestor, who has been at the forefront of sporting strategy since the £60million (including debts) takeover, has been officially unveiled.

As well as the men’s first-team squad, Nestor will also oversee matters involving the women’s team, academy, data and recruitment. The latter has been overseen by Pearce in recent years, particularly with a head coach in appointment.

Owner Patel said: “Andrew brings experiences from working across all aspects of football club operations and doing so in various parts of the world.

“He aligns with and will implement Bilkul’s philosophies around running a competitive and sustainable club in a global marketplace.

“He has been driving the change in Albion’s short and long-term strategy along with its philosophy this summer and has been at the forefront of our work with the EFL before and after Bilkul’s acquisition of the club.”

Nestor, alongside Pearce who is mostly based the club’s training HQ, have been leading the summer refresh to balance books and recruitment drive amid the growing restraints of financial fair play.

“Since Bilkul Football Group’s acquisition of the club earlier this year, we have always acknowledged that this would be an important summer for the evolution of the men’s first-team squad and that has been my immediate focus,” Nestor said.

“Our aim is to transition the club through its past financial troubles, building around a consistent game model and strategy.

“We are implementing effective trading policies, recruitment practices and building resources to support Ian Pearce and our football senior management as we invest in and develop the core of our men’s first team.

“We also look forward to extending these resources and best practices into our academy and newly integrated women’s first team.

“We have been fully aware of the challenges and opportunities that we have in front of us here. We must operate within certain PSR constraints due to the club’s past financial losses and decisions, but it should not be daunting to any of us.

“We continue to work through the current transfer window with a view to strengthening the club for the present and the long-term.”