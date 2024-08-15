"It is impossible!" West Brom's Carlos Corberan response to 20,000 season ticket milestone

Season ticket sales have been flogged at record speed this summer as fans rallied to bag themselves a guaranteed seat at The Hawthorns as Corberan's side prepared for another tilt at promotion.

Twenty-thousand sales is up 2,000 from the same stage last year, and 1,000 up on January when half-season tickets were also available.

The milestone is believed to be club-record sale figures for a second-tier season and the highest numbers for records kept since 2000. The 2008/09 Premier League campaign was the last time sales eclipsed 20,000.

The surge comes amid a backdrop of financial uncertainty for the club. While Albion are, relatively speaking, out of the woods from serious peril thanks to Shilen Patel's takeover earlier this year, there remains historical losses to correct by balancing the books. Head coach Corberan has declared this summer the most challenging of his career.

But the Spaniard admitted he is blown away by the backing, which will be seen for the first time at home to Leeds on Saturday lunchtime, which is almost sold out.

Corberan said: "I think this is a message that makes me feel that West Bromwich is still growing. This club never stops to grow.

"Because last year around this time we had 2,000 less season tickets. It means the club keeps growing, the fans love the club, they are ready to show the commitment with the club and demand the best we can do in accordance with our possibilities, to grow together, the club and supporters together.

"This is what our fans are challenging to us. For me it's brilliant news, it says how loved West Bromwich is and a lot of things about the size of the club."

Corberan expanded on how challenges as Albion head coach have developed from when he was appointed almost two years ago.

But the Spaniard suggested he has real admiration for how Baggies supporters rallied to 'challenge' the club about difficulties in the right manner.

"From the day I arrived to the club I have been facing difficulties, this is true!" Corberan said. "I have always received the maximum level of support from the fans.

"I cannot appreciate it more. It's impossible. I arrived to the club in a difficult situation in terms of the position in the table and the togetherness between the fans and club.

"And in no moment they left the club. They never left the club. They have been challenging the club in the right way. Now, we always want to finish the difficult (period), but it is part of life and clubs.

"In another difficult moment, not in terms of togetherness but financial restrictions, they have shown that they are going to be there, to support the team and that they love the club.

"This can only increase your commitment in the things that we do even though I don't think the commitment can be higher."