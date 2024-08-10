Jonny Drury's West Brom ratings v QPR: A day of top marks
Jonny Drury rates the Albion players after their opening day victory over QPR.
Alex Palmer 7
The Albion stopper was rarely called upon - with his defence staying firm. Got down to a shot in the first half, before palming away a fierce Jimmy Dunne cross in the second half.
Darnell Furlong 8
It was like the season had never ended for Furlong - who had a superb afternoon. Going forward, he linked up well with Fellows. But defensively, he was a rock. Won the majority of his battles in the air, including a superb header late on.
Semi Ajayi 7
The spotlight was on Ajayi, as he came back in following Cedric Kipre's departure. He was faultless, both in possession, in the tackle and in the air. A performance that will breed confidence.
Kyle Bartley 7
It was a display where you didn't see anything that stood out, and that is what you want from your defenders. Solid, confident and assured.