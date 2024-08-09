West Brom's Jayson Molumby escapes competitive ban as FA punish punch-up

The Republic of Ireland international has been fined £16,000 after he admitted to a charge of violent conduct during the warm-up fixture at the club's training base in Walsall this summer.

The punishment also includes a five-game friendly ban for the midfielder, specific to the Baggies.

An independent commission ruled the sanctions at a hearing after Molumby and Mallorca's Samu Costa traded blows towards the end of the first half in the fixture. The coming together occurred after a poor challenge on the Albion man from one of Samu's Mallorca team-mates.

Carlos Corberan's side have no further friendly fixtures ahead with their Championship campaign to begin tomorrow at Queens Park Rangers.

Molumby would be free to feature against the Rs. He started as a substitute in the final friendly, at Blues' St Andrew's last weekend, and was introduced in the second half.

The 25-year-old, who has entered the final year of his contract at The Hawthorns, has attracted the interest of Championship rivals Millwall this summer.

The tough-tackling midfielder missed the second half of last season with a foot injury and his last competitive appearance for the Baggies came on January 1 at Swansea.