West Brom continue EFL relationship on financial matters but receive no 'plan'

The club have been working with Football League chiefs as they continue to try to negotiate financial concerns post-Guochuan Lai's eight-year tenure at the helm at The Hawthorns.

A report from Sky Sports claimed Albion have received an EFL-imposed business plan from which "will limit summer transfer activity".

However, the Express & Star understands no such official plan has been received at The Hawthorns – and Albion and league chiefs are continuing their 18-month relationship working closely to help the Baggies steer clear of any possible future financial sanctions.

The relationship with the EFL is a strong and transparent one.

Albion are working to remain within the EFL's financial fair play regulations, specifically current profit and sustainability rules, which restrict losses over three years to £39million.

The Baggies lost £11m in the latest accounts and the next set, to June 2024, will be far heftier.

Albion will continue to sign players and attempt to remain competitive under new ownership group Bilkul Football WBA. Shilen Patel's ownership group continue to bankroll the club, which has been losing £2m per month since the Florida businessman's takeover in February.

The club's challenge remains to rebuild a competitive group under Carlos Corberan while staying within the guidelines of the PSR regulations.

Albion last week sold Okay Yokuslu, Conor Townsend and Brandon Thomas-Asante, who each had just another year remaining on their contracts, to raise funds and ease the outlook.

Those players will be replace, it is understood, as Albion continue to manage their way through post-Lai. Patel said in a statement earlier this summer the club must be resourceful and think about the box in their summer recruitment work.