Young West Brom side narrowly beaten at Cambridge in penultimate pre-season friendly

All of Albion's pre-season season friendlies have so far been behind closed doors - with this being the first chance supporters have had to see the Baggies so far this summer.

With Albion also facing Birmingham City at St Andrews on Saturday, Corberan named a youthful side with only only four players, Caleb Taylor, Fenton Heard, Akeel Higgins and Mo Faal, having featured for the first team.

New signing Joe Wildsmith started in goal for Albion, who almost made a perfect start as Faal nodded in a Deago Nelson cross, only to see the offside flag raised.

Reece Hall (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Shot stopper Wildsmith was then called into action to deny Cambridge, but he was picking the ball out of his net on 12 minutes as Reece Hall upended Shayne Laverty in the box, and the forward fired home from the spot.

Albion went close in the second half, with subs Divine Onyemachi and Mo Diomande both having a go from distance.

But the best chance fell to Reyes Cleary with ten minutes remaining, as he found himself with space in the box only to be denied by the home keeper.

Albion: Wildsmith (Cann 61), Nelson, Taylor (Diomande HT), Hall (Mandey 61), Deeming, Richards, Mfuamba (Dauda 61), Sule (Cleary 61), Heard (Onyemachi HT), Higgins (Chimeziri 81), Faal (Walker 61)

Subs: Trialist

Mo Faal (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Akeel Higgins (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion fans travelled in their numbers (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Reyes Cleary has a go (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).