Baggies Broadcast S8 E1: The boys are back - and it is busy!

The boys are back for series eight of the podcast and bring you an action packed episode to kick things off.

On the back of a busy few days for Albion, Lewis and Jonny look over the picture departures and why they are necessary for the new regime to balance the books at the club.

They review the summer signings so far, predict what Albion need to do in the rest of the window.

And for the first time this series they answer the burning questions from you Baggies fans.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.