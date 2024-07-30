West Brom see further eleven games selected for TV coverage

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that all of Albion's television picks have been finalised up until early January.

The announcement comes following a commitment from the EFL and broadcaster Sky Sports to give fans extra notice of fixture changes.

Albion's home clash with Leeds United in August - as well as trips to Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday in September had already been chosen to be shown on Sky Sports.

Now a further 11 games have been added to the schedule, with two other fixtures not selected also being moved.

A mid week trip to Middlesbrough will be shown on Sky Sports in October, while a visit to Oxford United has been moved back to a 12.30pm kick for TV coverage.

The trip to Luton Town has been switched to Friday November for TV coverage, while a midweek home clash with Burnley and a trip to Sunderland will be shown live on Sky.

And six games in December have been changed, five for Sky Sports, with Albion appearing in front of the cameras in three consecutive games over the festive period.

Albion fixtures

Saturday, August 10 QPR (A) 12.30pm

Saturday, August 17 Leeds United (H)* 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Saturday, August 24 Stoke City (A) 3pm

Saturday, August 31 Swansea City (H) 3pm

Sunday, September 15 Portsmouth (A)* 3pm - Live on Sky Sports

Saturday, September 21 Plymouth Argyle (H) 3pm

Saturday, September 28 Sheffield Wednesday (A)* 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Tuesday, October 1 Middlesbrough (H) 8pm - Live on Sky Sports

Saturday, October 5 Millwall (H) 3pm

Saturday, October 19 Oxford United (A)* 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Wednesday, October 23 Blackburn Rovers (A) 7.45pm

Saturday, October 26 Cardiff City (H) 3pm

Friday, November 1 Luton Town (A)* 8pm - Live on Sky Sports

Thursday, November 7 Burnley (H)* 8pm - Live on Sky Sports

Sunday, November 10 Hull City (A)* 1pm

Saturday, November 23 Norwich City (H) 3pm

Tuesday, November 26 Sunderland (A)* 8pm - Live on Sky Sports

Saturday, November 30 Preston North End (A) 3pm

Sunday, December 8 Sheffield United (H)* 3pm - Live on Sky Sports

Wednesday, December 11 Coventry City (H) 8pm - Live on Sky Sports

Sunday, December 15 Watford (A)* 2pm

Sunday, December 22 Bristol City (H)* 3pm - Live on Sky Sports

Thursday, December 26 Derby County (A)* 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Sunday, December 29 Sheffield United (A)* 12:30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Wednesday, January 1 Preston North End (H) 3pm

Saturday, January 4 Swansea City (A)* 12:30pm - Live on Sky Sports