West Brom release new 80s and 90s inspired new away kit

The yellow and navy shirt takes inspiration from shirts worn on the road by the Baggies during the mid-1980s and late 90s and has been designed by the club’s new kit manufacturer Macron.

As is the case with the already-launched 2024/25 home shirt “We are Albion” has been embossed below the collar on the back of the shirt.

The club mantra “Bonded by Belief” has been embroidered into a customised internal tape on the inside of the hem.

Albion's new away kit

A new away goalkeeper kit has also been released. The turquoise, short-sleeved shirt features a black underarm trim and tone-on-tone sublimated zigzag pattern.

Away shirts are priced £59.99 for adults and £44.99 for juniors, with the navy-coloured shorts priced £29.99 adults and £24.99 juniors. Socks are available for £16.99 for adults and £14.99 juniors.