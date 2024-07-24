West Brom beaten in latest pre-season outing

The Baggies had faced Bolton and Peterborough during their two first pre-season games, held at St George's Park.

Corberan's charges were back at their training base for their clash against Blackpool on Tuesday - with former Baggie Zac Ashworth turning out for the Tangerines following his summer move from The Hawthorns.

Albion found themselves behind after just two minutes - as the ball found Sonny Carey in the box and he fired home past Albion keeper Ted Cann.

Darnell Furlong went close to an immediate reply but was denied by Blackpool keeper Richard O'Donnell, before Semi Ajayi, Ollie Bostock and Tom Fellows all going close.

Corberan made a number of changes at the break, with Albion drawing level within minutes of the restart.

Fellows drove forward down the left and crossed to find John Swift on the edge of the box, with the Baggies playmaker bending a superb effort into the cop corner.

Brandon Thomas-Asante went close to putting Albion ahead - with substitute Josh Maja also going close.

However, it was Blackpool who found the winner late on as Ashley Fletcher ran clear to beat Joe Wildsmith.

ALBION first half: Cann, Furlong, Ajayi, Taylor (Bartley 30), Heggem, Mowatt, Whitwell, Heard, Fellows, Bostock, Thomas-Asante.

ALBION second half: Wildsmith, Hall, Ajayi (Taylor 65), Bartley, Townsend, Molumby, Swift, Fellows (Nelson 65), Maja, Bostock (Faal), Thomas-Asante (Grant 65)

