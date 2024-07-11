West Brom new-boy Joe Wildsmith grateful for crucial PFA help

The 28-year-old, who was a free agent having left Derby County, trained with the PFA’s residential camp for out-of-contract players.

The camp was launched last summer and runs for 10 weeks. Wildsmith spent time working under experienced goalkeeper coach David Coles at Champneys Spring in Leicester before being snapped up by the Baggies on a two-year contract this week.

“I’d say don’t worry, things work out in the long run, it’s about being patient and putting yourself out there,” former Rams and Sheffield Wednesday keeper Wildsmith said. “You’re coming to get fit, people are there to help you, it’s not a disgrace to come down here or be out of contract.

“Everyone at some point of their career will be out of contract. It’s just about doing what’s best for your career. I’m really pleased I came down here.”

Wildsmith penned a deal at The Hawthorns as part of a goalkeeper department reshuffle that saw academy graduate Josh Griffiths move out on a season-long loan at Bristol Rovers, of League One.

Griffiths’ fourth EFL loan was described by boss Carlos Corberan as “essential” for the 22-year-old’s continued development following limited minutes last term.

The experienced Wildsmith, who played near 100 games for Derby in two seasons, will provide competition for Albion first-choice Alex Palmer.

The Baggies now boast current Championship and League One golden glove winners, for the most clean sheets in a season. Wildsmith achieved 20 shutouts in 40 appearances last term as Derby won automatic promotion back to the Championship.

Wildsmith admits feeling the genuine care from the PFA sessions, which are four-day week courses, makes a big difference to those out of contract and hunting for their next club.

The sessions are available to all players who were contracted at a Premier League, EFL or WSL club the previous season.

“Especially as a goalkeeper, you can’t replicate what you do (alone),” he said. “But with a goalie coach like this, to get the balls out, get the cones out (you can). If I was at a resort on holiday this summer throwing myself around on bits of grass I’d be getting all sorts of looks!

“Teams are back training now, so you don’t want to go into a situation where you are going into a new club and be two or three weeks behind the standard they’ve set, you are playing catch-up already.

“But coming here, it’s free of charge, they look after you, you get physios, training, someone who actually cares about what you want to do in your career helping you out.

“It’s a no-brainer for anyone who is in the situation myself and others were in, come and have a week’s training and really benefit.

“The lads try to help you with contacts, you can network with people you’ve never met. It’s a real good circle of opportunities.”