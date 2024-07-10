Keepers, Carlos and Karlan: West Brom's pre-season picture so far

The behind-closed-doors friendly will take place at St George’s Park and kick-starts a seven-day training camp for Carlos Corberan, his staff and squad.

Before that, preparation work for the Championship campaign continues at Albion’s training HQ. Here are some talking points from a fresh batch of pictures coming out of the Baggies’ camp.

Carlos at the helm

Until this week, head coach Corberan had been on the periphery as his fitness and backroom coaches have been running the rule on testing and initial pre-season drills.

But Albion’s boss was very much in view as players enjoyed a tough session on Monday.

Corberan, who as well as his players sported the club’s new manufacturer Macron’s training wear, was snapped both observing from afar and right among his squad’s drills.

The head coach’s involvement will ramp up as the summer progresses. Corberan is meticulous with all of his work and will be watching all involved like a hawk.

Youngsters assessed