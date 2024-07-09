West Brom pre-season: New boys and young talents look to impress ahead of new campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Albion's new duo of Torbjorn Heggem and Ousmane Diakite have arrived early in the window - and have already been training with their new Albion team mates.

And as has been the case for a number of months, a group of Albion's young talents have been getting a taste of first team training.

The likes of Kevin Mfuamba and Harry Whitwell have been regulars with Corberan's side - while others such as Alex Williams and Ollie Bostock have joined the first team squad for pre-season.

They will be looking to make a mark in front of the Albion boss - as will other more established first team players who are returning to the fold such as Jayson Molumby and Karlan Grant.

Corberan will head off to St George's Park with his charges at the end of this week - for a training camp ahead of a number of behind closed doors friendlies.

Following those matches, Albion will face back to back game against Cambridge and Birmingham City ahead of the new campaign.

Here is a little look at Albion's new boys and young talents in action:

Ollie Bostock gets a run on Karlan Grant (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Torbjorn Heggem watches on (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Harry Whitwell (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Kevin Mfuamba on the ball for Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Reece Hall and Ollie Bostock (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Williams battles with Alex Mowatt (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Reece Hall has been a consistent fixture in first team training (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Harry Whitwell on the ball. Could he break into Carlos Corberan's plans? (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Ousmane Diakite on the ball in training (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).