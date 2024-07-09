West Brom move for free agent goalkeeper

The 28-year-old is out of contract at Pride Park this summer and available to sign on a free and has attracted Albion's attention.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday academy graduate Wildsmith spent two seasons at Derby, the second of which he helped the Rams to automatic promotion from League One.

In doing so, Wildsmith won the golden glove award for most clean sheets in the division with 20.

The Yorkshire-born shot-stopper looks set to be Carlos Corberan's latest recruit at The Hawthorns this summer following the outfield additions of Ousmane Diakite and Torbjorn Heggem.

Wildsmith made 97 appearances over two seasons for Derby as Paul Warne's side finished as runners-up.

The surprise swoop raises question of Albion's goalkeeper department with Alex Palmer, 27, secure in his No.1 spot following a highly impressive first full campaign between the sticks.

Back-up Josh Griffiths, 22, Palmer's fellow academy graduate, penned a new two-year contract extension to run until 2027 earlier in the summer and stated his desire to to one day follow Palmer in as Albion's first choice goalkeeper.

Griffiths struggled for minutes last season as reserve to Palmer and one option could potentially see Griffiths loaned away from The Hawthorns for important game time in the coming campaign. Griffiths has excelled in previous loans, having been away with Cheltenham, Lincoln and Portsmouth.

Third-choice Ted Cann, 23, also signed a new one-year contract at The Hawthorns this summer.