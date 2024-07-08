Okay Yokuslu West Brom future latest amid ongoing Turkey interest

The Turkey international, 30, who was part of his country’s recent European Championship quarter-final run, is wanted by both Besiktas and former club Trabzonspor.

Yokuslu is not expected back at The Hawthorns until later this month but, with just one year remaining on his contract, official negotiations could start now the midfielder’s international exploits have ended.

The midfielder joined on a permanent deal via a free transfer under Steve Bruce in 2022. He is one of the club’s biggest earners and has just 12 months to run on that deal. Albion are currently trying to balance the books to be in line with financial fair play concerns.