Directors Andrew Nestor and Ashish Patel confirmed on board of West Brom owners Bilkul

The duo are partners of Baggies owner and chairman Shilen Patel, whose group Bilkul completed a majority purchase of the club from Guochuan Lai in late February this year.

Their roles were published on the EFL's public register of directors last weekend. The list essentially confirms the passing of the owners' and directors' test (OADT). Those tests were passed by the Patel cousins and Nestor around the time of the takeover. Managing director Mark Miles sat his test in 2018 in his role as a director.

The listings show Nestor, an American investor, and Ashish Patel, Shilen's cousin, as directors at Bilkul board level and not at football club or West Bromwich Albion Group, the club's parent company, level. There is no change at club and Group level.

Nestor is chief executive of Bilkul and Ashish Patel is the group's chief operating officer.