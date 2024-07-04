West Brom seal Torbjorn Heggem signing on three-year deal

Left-sided defender Heggem, 25, becomes the club's second new recruit of the summer and he has penned a three-year deal at The Hawthorns.

Albion have paid a small fee for Heggem, reported to be around £525,000 in Sweden.

Heggem has been playing in Sweden for one-and-a-half years after leaving his homeland Norway and is currently midway through his season with Bromma in the Swedish top flight, which runs from March to the winter.

He has made 12 appearances this term and netted in the club's last game in a draw against big-hitters Malmo on June 1, prior to an international summer break.

Heggem was out of contract at his previous club, known as BP, at the end of the 2024.

Albion have completed the signing of Norwegian defender Torbjorn Heggem from IF Brommapojkarna in Sweden. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The defender is reported to be capable of playing both as a left-back and on the left side of a back three. He checks in as competition for Albion's Conor Townsend and extra depth at the heart of defence with Cedric Kipre's impending departure.

The 6ft 3ins defender has been highlighted for his coolness in possession and ability to play in more than one defensive role by boss Carlos Corberan.

“I would like to welcome Torbjorn to this special football club," Corberan said.

Albion have completed the signing of Norwegian defender Torbjorn Heggem from IF Brommapojkarna in Sweden. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

“Torbjorn has the versatility to play in any of the positions across the defensive line, adding further competition to the squad in this area of the pitch.

“He is a player who is capable of taking responsibility for the ball, playing out from the back and managing the ball well with both feet.”

He follows midfielder Ousmane Diakite through the door as Corberan's second addition of the summer with the Baggies looking overseas to bolster their ranks for another tilt at Championship promotion.