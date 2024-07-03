West Brom launch 2024/25 home kit with new designer Macron

The Baggies ended their six-year association with Puma earlier this summer and entered a multi-year deal with rising Italian brand Macron.

The new home shirt features the club's iconic blue and white stripes as well as Macron's signature chevron shape detail.

It comes with a 'We are Albion' under the navy colour at the back, as well as 'Bonded by belief' detail.

The new home goalkeeper shirt is yellow with black underarm trim.

Fans can flock to the newly-designed club store at The Hawthorns from 10am on Wednesday and the shop will remain open until 8pm on the first day of sales. It returns to normal opening times tomorrow.

Adult shirts are priced at £59.99 and £44.99 for juniors.

The men's first team will wear white shorts and socks to accompany the shirt. The women's team will have navy shorts and white socks. All home shirts will feature red lettering.