West Brom and Walsall see fixtures shifted for Sky TV as part of new deal

A trio of clashes before the end of September have been elected to be shifted and broadcast on Sky Sports+, the channel's new additional as part of a fresh multi-million pound deal.

The first is the Baggies' second game of the new campaign – and their opening at The Hawthorns – against big-hitters Leeds United.

The clash remains on the same day, Saturday, August 17 but has been brought forward to the early 12.30pm kick-off slot.

Otherwise, two away fixtures have been changed for Carlos Corberan's men. The trip to newly-promoted Portsmouth's Fratton Park has been pushed back a day to Sunday, September 15 (3pm). The clash at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday is now an earlier 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, September 28.

The broadcaster has vowed to fans that part of its new five-year £935million deal will see fixtures subject to television change decided much earlier, to allow for supporter planning, than previous seasons.

Walsall have also seen some of their fixtures altered as Sky Sports+ will show more League One and League Two fixtures, as well as the Championship.

Two League Two fixtures for Mat Sadler's men have been selected for live broadcast – the first an early start at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, August 24, now a 12.30pm kick-off.

The Saddlers' home clash against Colchester United at Bescot Stadium is now also a 12.30pm Saturday kick-off, on September 28.