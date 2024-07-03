Out-of-contract Ethan Ingram set for West Brom exit

Right-back Ingram, 21, spent last season out on loan at Salford City in League Two but is out of contract at The Hawthorns this summer.

He is officially a free agent after a first professional deal penned in 2021 expired on June 30 and is now free to speak to clubs. He was offered a new deal by Albion.

The Express & Star reported in recent weeks that the England youth international has courted interest from elsewhere, including EFL clubs and Scottish outfits and it has been claimed Scottish Premiership side Dundee will be Ingram's destination.

The Dee finished sixth in the top flight north of the border last term. Ingram played 26 times and scored once for Salford last season.

Ingram was a regular at Albion age group and made his England under-20 debut in September 2022.

Having joined as a 12-year-old, he made three senior appearances for the Baggies, all in the EFL Cup.