Okay Yokuslu plays key role as Turkey advance to quarters with West Brom to be compensated

The 30-year-old made his second appearance of the tournament in Germany as a vibrant young Turkey side were 2-1 winners against a more fancied Austria outfit.

Turkey were billed as underdogs for the round of 16 tie but put that notion to bed immediately with an opener inside 60 seconds.

Defender Medhi Demiral headed his second of the contest on the hour and despite Austria's quick reply, Turkey saw out the victory with the help of the Baggies man, who entered as a 78th-minute substitute.

Yokuslu gave a solid display in the midfield anchor role and made a number of key clearances as Vincenzo Montella's side kept the Austrians at bay. Austria had Andi Weimann, who spent the second of last season on loan at The Hawthorns from Bristol City, as an unused sub.

The midfielder's appearance from the bench, for Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler, was his second of the competition having played half hour in a 2-1 victory over Czechia. He was previously an unused sub against Georgia and Portugal.

Turkey were reliant on a wonder save from goalkeeper Mert Gunok in the final minute of added time to somehow keep out Christoph Baumgartner's header. His stop drew comparisons to Gordon Banks' legendary World Cup save against Pele.

Turkey's victory means Yokuslu and Co. will meet The Netherlands in Saturday night's quarter-final for an 8pm kick-off.

The nation's first last-eight place since 2008 does mean Yokuslu's pre-season at club level will continue to be delayed while Carlos Corberan and his staff put the squad through their paces in the Black Country.

Should Turkey progress in the final quarter-final on Saturday, they will meet either England or Switzerland next Wednesday night in the final four.

Should Turkey fall from the competition on Saturday, Yokuslu is likely to be granted some recovery time. There is then one more week of pre-season training before Albion head to the Three Lions' base of St George's Park in Burton for a seven-day training camp, bookended by two behind-closed-doors friendlies.

Albion, however, along with all clubs with players competing in the European Championship, are compensated for players kept away in competition with their nations.

The 'club benefits programme' sees all clubs financially rewarded for players called up to the tournament.

Payment received can vary based on criteria, such as the number of players in the nation's tournament squad, the days spent in the tournament – from 10 days before kick-off to the day after elimination – and the category (A, B or C) Fifa assign for training compensation.

Based on that clubs can receive from 3,300 euros to 10,000 euros per day, a middle range of 6,670 euros per day.

Yokuslu has a year remaining on his contract at The Hawthorns. He made 48 appearances for the Baggies last term and has this summer been linked with a return to his homeland and former club Trabzonspor but media in Turkey.