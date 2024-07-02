Forward Reyes Cleary agrees to extend West Brom stay

Cleary has scored stacks of goals at Albion age group level, including recent seasons at under-18 and under-21 standard, but saw progress stunted by a couple of injuries over the last 12 months.

The hot-shot, who turned 20 in April, saw last season badly disrupted by another hamstring injury.

Castle Vale-born Cleary has played six times for Albion's first team, including starts in both the EFL Cup (twice) and FA Cup. He has appeared twice as a substitute in league action having made his senior bow in January 2022 in the FA Cup against Brighton.

The option of a further 12 months is in the club's favour.

The forward, who signed his first professional deal in 2022 after reported interest from big-hitters around the continent, netted 16 goals in 12 games at under-21s level the following campaign but ended 2022/23 with a serious muscle injury that derailed his pre-season last summer.

Having returned Cleary, who has been at the club since he was eight, then suffered a setback towards the end of 2023 that effectively ended his campaign.

The Express & Star revealed last week that highly-rated defender Evan Humphries has agreed his first professional deal and it is understood full-back Deago Nelson has also penned a pro contract.