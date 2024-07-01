West Brom star man Alex Mowatt pens new deal at The Hawthorns

The 29-year-old, a star of last season's run to the Championship play-offs, will see the terms extend into a third season if he hits an appearance-related clause.

Mowatt made 48 appearances last term as one of the mainstays and consistent performers in Carlos Corberan's squad.

He, alongside defensive duo Cedric Kipre and Kyle Bartley were the three regulars to be offered a fresh deal. Kipre is set to depart the club with Bartley thought to be following Mowatt with a new contract as the pair returned with the squad for testing late last week.

It is understood Albion's Championship rivals Hull had an interest in Yorkshireman Mowatt, who would have been a free transfer, this summer.

The former Leeds academy graduate and Barnsley captain made it to the Championship play-offs for a third time having previously done so with the Tykes and Middlesbrough, who he spent a season with on loan from The Hawthorns in 2022/23.

Mowatt believes he and Albion can deliver a similar push next season. He said: I’m delighted to be staying and my mind was made up as soon as last season had finished.

“It’s been a long wait but I’m happy to get it done because I love it here. The players, all the staff around the place, I get on with everyone really well.

"I really enjoyed last season. It was one of my favourites during my time in football so it was a no-brainer to extend and go again this year.

“That’s three times in the play-offs now for me, but it’s always nice to be in and around those places. We’ve got a strong group, some good players and with a few new signings as well I can’t see why we can’t be in and around it again.”

It has been a productive few days for the Baggies after players returned for pre-season testing and training late last week.

Malian midfielder Ousmane Diakite, who will compete with Mowatt and others for a place in the side, became the club's first signing of the summer with Norwegian defender Torbjorn Heggem set to follow suit.

Goalkeeper Josh Griffiths, 22, also signed a two-year contract extension at his boyhood club.

Boss Corberan insists Mowatt is a leading in his dressing room and an "increasingly important" member of Albion's squad.

“I’m delighted Alex has committed his future to the club," Corberan said.

“He is not a player who I need to introduce. His massive commitment to the club last year – playing almost every game – was key to us achieving a place in the play-offs and I have no questions regarding his character or football skills.

“He continues to grow as a leader on and off the pitch and he is an increasingly important member of the squad.”