Kyle Bartley signs new one-year West Brom contract with clause inserted

The experienced centre-back, who turned 33 in May, has agreed terms on a new one-year contract which comes with another year option in the club's favour, based on appearances.

Bartley, a member of Albion's leadership group, will add to the 201 Albion appearances he has made since checking into the club from Swansea following relegation from the Premier League in 2018. He played 41 times last season, including both play-off games against Southampton, where he was made captain.

He completes a busy day's work at The Hawthorns as fellow out of contract players Mowatt and goalkeeper Ted Cann put pen to paper on new deals under boss Carlos Corberan.

Bartley, Mowatt, Cann and defender Cedric Kipre all officially became free agents over the weekend as existing contracts expired on June 30. There had been a confidence that regulars Mowatt, last season's midfield star, and regular defender Bartley would agree to deals on the table. The duo returned late last week as pre-season testing got under way.

Though it is understood Kipre, Albion's player of the season last term, will not sign the contract offer made to him by Albion at the end of last season and has decided to explore opportunities elsewhere. Albion were keen to keep Kipre and offered him the best terms within their current wage structure.

A new deal for Bartley having turned 33 is a sign of the former Leeds and Blues loan defender's transformation in form since Corberan's appointment as head coach in October 2022.

Bartley was jeered off by Albion fans for an error-strewn display during a miserable home defeat to one of his former clubs, Blues, under Steve Bruce before the latter's axing.

But since the Spaniard's appointment shortly afterwards, Bartley has featured as a regular in the heart of the club's backline. He was previously out of contract in the summer of 2023, but as a top-earner and long-serving member of the squad at The Hawthorns, the defender triggered an appearance-related contract extension.

It is understood Bartley's new contract has been signed on reduced terms as Albion look to balance the books and operate within the financial framework under new owner Shilen Patel, with tight financial fair play profit and sustainability (PSR) regulations to adhere to.

Boss Corberan admitted that in a "summer of change" the presence of "leader" Bartley is important continuing.

The head coach said: “From the moment I arrived here, Kyle has been an important leader within the squad.

“His contribution last season, playing the vast majority of our fixtures, was one of the key factors in us achieving a play-off spot.

“In a summer of change, it is important to retain the values and leadership that define this club, and Kyle will undoubtedly help us to achieve that.”