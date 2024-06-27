West Brom confirm Mali midfielder Ousmane Diakite as first summer signing

The 23-year-old makes the move from Austrian top flight outfit TSV Hartberg, who finished an impressive fifth in the Austrian Bundesliga last term.

Diakite is a former Red Bull Salzburg midfielder having moved to Austria from his homeland in 2018. After a series of loan spells he made a permanent move to Hartberg in 2023.

He made 46 appearances last term and scored two goals. He was out of contract this summer.

He has penned a two-year contract with a year's option at The Hawthorns. The move is subject to international clearance.