Express & Star
Close

West Brom confirm Mali midfielder Ousmane Diakite as first summer signing

Albion have made Mali midfielder Ousmane Diakite their first signing of the summer.

By Lewis Cox
Published

The 23-year-old makes the move from Austrian top flight outfit TSV Hartberg, who finished an impressive fifth in the Austrian Bundesliga last term.

Diakite is a former Red Bull Salzburg midfielder having moved to Austria from his homeland in 2018. After a series of loan spells he made a permanent move to Hartberg in 2023.

He made 46 appearances last term and scored two goals. He was out of contract this summer.

He has penned a two-year contract with a year's option at The Hawthorns. The move is subject to international clearance.

Similar stories
Most popular