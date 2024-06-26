West Brom set to navigate tricky Championship opening with Leeds coming to town

The schedule for the Baggies' 2024/25 league campaign has been confirmed, subject to change for television broadcast, as supporters scramble to mark dates in their calendar and plan ahead.

First on the agenda is a trip to QPR's Loftus Road on August 10 for a 12.30pm curtain-raiser with Carlos Corberan set to lock horns with compatriot Marti Cifuentes after a thrilling 2-2 draw there in March. All Championship fixtures that day kick off at lunchtime, bar a couple of Friday night fixtures.

Then it is the visit of the beaten play-off finalists from last season, Corberan's former side Leeds, to The Hawthorns for a tantalising first home game of the new campaign on August 17. The Whites were beaten to promotion at Wembley by Southampton, who edged out the Baggies in the semi-final. Albion face Stoke (a) and Swansea (h) to wrap up August before the first international break of the campaign.

Supporters will doubtless look to book in their festive and New Year trips and parties and Albion's schedule sees them on the road twice between Christmas and New Year's Day.