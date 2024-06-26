West Brom begin new Championship campaign on the road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Baggies will make the trip to West London (12.30pm KO) on August 10 - before welcoming last season's play-off finalists Leeds United to The Hawthorns.

Stoke and Swansea follow in a tricky opening month - before Albion face a trip to newly promoted Portsmouth.

Other notable fixtures include a trip to relegated Luton in November - with Albion facing back to back away games over the festive period against Derby and Sheffield United.

Championship new boys Oxford United will come to The Hawthorns in March before the season ends with a home clash against Luton.

August

10 QPR A

17 Leeds H

24 Stoke A

31 Swansea H

September

14 Portsmouth A

21 Plymouth H

28 Sheffield Wednesday A

October

1 Middlesbrough H

5 Millwall H

19 Oxford United A

23 Blackburn Rovers A

26 Cardiff H

November

2 Luton A

5 Burnley H

9 Hull A

23 Norwich H

26 Sunderland A

30 Preston A

December

7 Sheffield United H

11 Coventry H

14 Watford A

21 Bristol City H

26 Derby County A

29 Sheffield United A

January

1 Preston H

4 Swansea A

18 Stoke H

21 Middlesbrough A

25 Portsmouth H

February

1 Plymouth A

8 Sheffield Wednesday H

12 Blackburn Rovers H

15 Millwall A

22 Oxford United H

March

1 Leeds A

8 QPR H

11 Burnley A

15 Hull H

29 Norwich A

April

5 Sunderland H

8 Bristol City A

12 Watford H

18 Coventry A

21 Derby H

26 Cardiff A

May

3 Luton H