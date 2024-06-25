West Brom confirm pre-season trip and pair of friendlies

The seven-day trip to the home of England national football, in Burton, is book-ended by two behind-closed-doors friendlies against League One opposition Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United.

Head coach Corberan's squad make the trip on Saturday, July 13, when they will tackle Bolton (2pm kick-off) and the week will end facing off against the Posh on July 20 (1pm kick-off).

For the second summer of the Spaniard's reign at The Hawthorns Albion will spend a week at St George's Park and enjoy access to all of the centre's elite facilities in a period Corberan views as crucial in the lead up to the new season.

Corberan values working pre-season schedules in England due to favourable weather conditions in not wanting players to work in extreme heat possible overseas.

Albion's trip to the venue last summer, where the Express & Star was invited to spend a day as Corberan trained his troops, was shared with then Championship rivals Southampton, who went on to pip the Baggies in a play-off semi-final and won a return to the Premier League at Wembley.

The pair of warm-up games, not open to supporters, come on the back confirmation of two public friendlies, also against third tier opposition.

Albion's final two friendlies of the summer come inside 24 hours at Cambridge United on Friday, August 2 and then the following afternoon at West Midlands rivals Blues. The league season begins the following weekend of August 10.

More friendlies are still to be confirmed and the club discover their 2024/25 Championship schedule on Wednesday morning as EFL fixtures are confirmed at 9am.