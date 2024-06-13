Club legend reveals what position West Brom should prioritise in transfer market

Johnson, the club's Albion TV matchday pundit, says he would initially look to add competition in the forward ranks after Carlos Corberan's options were ripped apart by injury last term.

Brandon Thomas-Asante had to shoulder the responsibility for goals alone for much of the campaign due to serious injuries to Daryl Dike, once again, and twice for Josh Maja.

Thomas-Asante netted 12 as top scorer and missed chances to add to his tally further, and promotion-winner Johnson hopes there is more for Corberan to select from next term.

"You need strength-in-depth, really, hopefully there's a bit of money to use now," Johnson said.