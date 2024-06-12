West Brom confirm new kit supplier as Puma deal ends – with fresh range imminent

The club's new kits, as well as trainingwear, are set to be released in the coming weeks now the multi-year contract with the fast-growing manufacturer has been agreed.

Italian brand Macron are a supplier heavily utilised across the continent including Spain, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and more, as well as representation in the Premier League with Crystal Palace. Albion's Championship rivals Blackburn and Stoke are also partners with Macron.

They are also associated with Bologna in Italy, the club whom Baggies owner Shilen Patel holds a minority stake. The sportswear brand's headquarters is also based in Bologna.

All Macron kits will be bespoke and have been designed in partnership with Albion. Macron have been titled the club's new technical partner.

Puma came on board at The Hawthorns in 2018 following a seven-year stretch with Adidas prior to that. Albion kits have also been made by Umbro, Diadora and Patrick since 2000.

Albion managing director Mark Miles said: “We are delighted to be in partnership with Macron, who have shown us incredible due care and attention since we began working with them 12 months ago.

“During this period, they have created bespoke kits we’re confident our players and supporters will enjoy wearing.

“Macron are an ever-evolving, innovative sports brand who we look forward to working with over the coming years.”

The club's megastore will be shut this Thursday, June 13, for a full rebrand and makeover ahead of the launch.