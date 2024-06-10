Andy Johnson on Carlos Corberan's 'unfinished' West Brom project

Head coach Corberan has been mentioned in connection to jobs at Leicester and Burnley early this summer though Steve Cooper has been strongly reported to be in talks with the Foxes. It is understood Corberan is not on Burnley's shortlist.

Spaniard Corberan has been head coach at The Hawthorns since October 2022 and led Albion to the play-offs in his first full season last time out, amid financial constraints and Shilen Patel's takeover from Guochuan Lai.

Former Wales international Johnson, popular matchday co-commentator on Albion TV, feels Corberan and Patel are tuned-in for the future and the head coach merits the trust of Baggies supporters.