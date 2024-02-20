Plymouth v West Brom: Jonny Drury's predicted line-up

Alex Palmer

As he always is, Palmer will be the first name on the Baggies team sheet.

Darnell Furlong

Many have questioned him over recent months and called for Pipa to be given the nod - however, in recent weeks, the former QPR has been one of Albion's better performers.

Semi Ajayi

After being named on the bench on Friday, it is likely that Ajayi will return, especially after back to back displays in a week from Erik Pieters.

Cedric Kipre

Has not been hitting his usual best in recent weeks, but will no doubt be named in the starting XI at Home Park.

Conor Townsend

The other full back has also been questioned in recent weeks - but will go on to make his 201st Albion appearance in this one.

Alex Mowatt

Albion's best player in recent weeks and cannot remember the last time he put in a substandard performance. So pivotal to what Albion do.

Nathaniel Chalobah

With Saturday in mind and the games racking up - it wouldn't be surprising to see Yokulsu rested for this one, with Chalobah the next in line to get the nod. Has made an impact off the bench recently.

Tom Fellows

The flying winger was on the bench on Friday and struggled to make an impact in the second half. Nice and refreshed, he could return in this one.

John Swift

Was off the boil on Saturday but produced a superb strike in the recent draw at Ipswich and Albion will be hoping he can do that again.

Mikey Johnston

Jed Wallace looked very tired on Friday and it wouldn't be surprising to see him have a rest in this one. With that in mind, Johnston is favourite to start given the impact he's had recently.

Andi Weimann

Missed out through illness on Friday but is in line for a start here. This is an opportunity for Carlos Corberan to make changes and it is clear to see Brandon Thomas-Asante needs a rest.

Subs

Josh Griffiths, Pipa, Erik Pieters, Okay Yokuslu, Callum Marshall, Jed Wallace, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Grady Diangana, Adam Reach