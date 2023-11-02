West Brom star set for a recall ahead of Tigers clash

The Brighton youngster, 21, has missed five games with an ankle injury having last featured as a late substitute in the 4-0 win at Preston just over a month ago.

Sarmiento had previously felt the issue in his first – and to date only – Albion start, the goalless draw against Millwall at The Hawthorns. But he was passed fine to be a sub at Preston and the injury was confirmed afterwards.

Albion are still waiting for the Ecuador international to really take off on his season-long loan spell from the Seagulls, after checking in as Albion's first summer arrival with a lofty reputation as one of Brighton's talented young attacking assets.

Boss Carlos Corberan had to monitor the attacker's fitness, though, after a limited pre-season and it is hoped that a return to fitness can kickstart some consistency in the side – though the head coach has acknowledged a need to manage Sarmiento's minutes.

"He is progressing well and I think he is going to be ready to be part of the squad in this game," Corberan said of Sarmiento's push to feature against the Tigers.

Sarmiento quickly became popular with the Baggies faithful with some bright cameos early in the campaign. The versatile, fleet-footed attacker then bagged the first goal of his loan spell, the final goal late in an entertaining 4-2 home win against Middlesbrough at the end of August.

His objective on loan at Albion was for regular action and minutes, with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi keen for his player to play around 35 matches this term. But Sarmiento has endured lengthy injury spells, both muscle problems and with a fractured metatarsal last season, while in the Brighton first-team picture.

The loanee's ankle setback came at a frustrating time for Albion, with fellow creator – and top scorer – John Swift also out for a significant period, and due to return after the international break this month, as well as centre-forward duo Josh Maja and Daryl Dike.

Maja's return is also predicted after the international break, with Dike not set to feature until the turn of the year.