West Brom's Kevin Mfuamba "has chance" at highest level

Kevin Mfuamba scored a wonderful goal for Albion's under-21s on Monday (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Central midfielder Mfuamba does not turn 17 until Friday – with the young Baggies in action at home to Sunderland at Keys Park in Hednesford that evening – and he will become eligible for a first professional contract at The Hawthorns.

A rangy, athletic midfielder, Aston-born Mfuamba is a combative force and not shy of a tackle. He is very highly regarded by the club's academy and first-team staff and his ability with the ball was underlined with a superb volley from distance to open the scoring in Monday's 3-3 draw against Blackburn under-21s at The Hawthorns.

The second-year scholar's future will be up for debate with a pro deal available from Friday. Others before him, in recent months, including midfield colleague Harry Whitwell and forward Eseosa Sule, have signed terms on their 17th birthday.

"Kevin is not 17 until later in the week, he has lots of ability and still lots to learn as well," Beale said. "Kev's a really good young player, if you're playing in the under-21s at 16 you can be giving four, five or six years away at times to players.

"It's a feather in your cap, he's turned in loads of performances for us last season, he's got to keep on doing that, that's key. He's still young and is learning the game, he's going to make mistakes, but our role is to nurture those young players and help them analyse the game and put them on a platform and environment to improve.

"I've been fortunate to work with a number of young players who have gone on to play at the highest level and Kev's got a chance of that if he keeps his head down."

Beale's under-21s have started the new Premier League 2 season in good form after the league's two divisions were combined over the summer. The junior Baggies opened up with a fine 3-0 win at rivals Villa before Monday's draw against Blackburn, who last season played a level above Albion. Though Beale did admit afterwards he was not overly impressed by his side's display.

"Obviously Harry (Whitwell) played a lot for us last year, everyone else has pretty much been around it for a while," Beale said of his crop. "Narel Phillips came in against Blackburn for his first start of the season, Narel works really hard every day and is a good lad.

"Jamal (Mohammed) didn't play, he's a scholar who plays for us, Deago (Nelson) is a scholar and is working really hard as well, there's lots of good players and hope for the future.

"Jamal's been really good in pre-season, I'm looking forward to working with him, he's going in the right direction."

Albion are working on a deal for trialist striker Ruben Shakpoke, who was released by Villa in the summer and is formerly of Norwich. The 19-year-old netted on Monday and laid on an assist for Rayhaan Tulloch against Villa.

Beale revealed that former Everton left-back Josh Shaw is closing in on a return to availability having barely featured since last November due to injury and could play on Friday week at Chelsea.

Attacker Reyes Cleary, who injured his hamstring towards the end of last season, is slightly further away with his return.

"Both are making good progress," Beale said. "Josh isn't far away now and hopefully doesn't have any more setbacks and can get back for us.

"Reyes will be a little bit longer but again is making good progress, so that's good for them. Young players want to get better and train, they're two good lads and hopefully are getting closer.