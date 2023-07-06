Notification Settings

West Brom update: Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury on Miles, Pearce, Corberan, outgoings & youngsters - WATCH

Premium
By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury bring you a West Brom update - looking back at some of the key issues from the summer break.

Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox bring you a West Brom update - WATCH

Since the end of last season, Albion have seen their chief executive and captain depart, with uncertainty regarding the future of a number of first team players due to club's off field financial situation.

