Baggies Broadcast S8 E12: Bad run but it's not all bad!

In the new episode, the boys reflect on Blackburn and the run of five games without a win.

What has changed? Does the team need changing? Are Albion as good as we thought?

The boys answer all your questions with Albion fans having differing views about the recent sticky patch.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and get in touch with your questions

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.