Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show E5: Typical West Brom luck, Pieters puzzle and player assets

Jonny Drury is joined by three Baggies fans on the latest show

This week Jonny is joined by Baggies fans Dave Challoner, Lizzie Hayward and Chloe Lane to discuss the three latest topics in the Baggies Bag.

Jonny quizzes the three Baggies on who they feel should start in the absence of injured midfielder Okay Yokuslu.

They also discuss whether Erik Pieters should be awarded a new deal with his contract set to expire in the summer.