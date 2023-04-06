Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show E5: Typical West Brom luck, Pieters puzzle and player assets

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury brings you the latest Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show - where three fans get the chance to have their say on all things Albion.

Jonny Drury is joined by three Baggies fans on the latest show
This week Jonny is joined by Baggies fans Dave Challoner, Lizzie Hayward and Chloe Lane to discuss the three latest topics in the Baggies Bag.

Jonny quizzes the three Baggies on who they feel should start in the absence of injured midfielder Okay Yokuslu.

They also discuss whether Erik Pieters should be awarded a new deal with his contract set to expire in the summer.

And they also look at who are Albion's most valuable assets - with club accounts showing Albion may be in a position where they will have to sell certain players in the summer.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

