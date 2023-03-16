Baggies Broadcast S6 E39: Carlos Corberan's curious case in Cardiff

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

The boys are on the road this week, recording from Cardiff after Albion were held to a 1-1 draw in Wales.

They discuss the result, the end of a five game losing streak on the road and the curious case of one of Carlos Corberan's substitutions in Cardiff.

They discuss the performance and the fallout from the result - and hear from Corberan himself.

They also talk Action for Albion and their successful protest march - and bring you an interview from A4A committee members.

The boys also answer your questions and look ahead to the two week break and what it may bring for Carlos' charges.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)