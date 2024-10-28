Walsall player ratings vs Accrington as majority hit 7's

Tommy Simkin

Produced an important reactive save to deny Sonny Aljofree at the back post just after the break to keep his sixth clean sheet of the season.

Key 7

David Okagbue

Expertly marshalled the threat of the speedy Tyler Walton down Accrington’s left with a solid defensive performance.

Solid 7

Harry Williams

Made a couple of key interceptions and largely looked a commanding force in the heart of defence.

Authorative 7

Taylor Allen

Had more opportunities to advance forward after the break, but ultimately showcased his defensive qualities to help prevent Accrington from breaking in behind.