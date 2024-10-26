Mat Sadler full of praise for Walsall club captain

Daniels is yet to play a competitive minute for Walsall since returning from a knee injury, which saw him miss a large portion of pre-season, in September.

The defender, who has played 104 times since arriving at Bescot in January 2022, has been unable to regain his place following Walsall's stellar start to the season.

Walsall sit second in League Two after collecting eight wins from their opening 12 games with David Okagbue, Harry Williams and Taylor Allen establishing themselves as the preferred back-three.

Yet Sadler has hailed the experienced Daniels for reconciling personal ambitions for the good of the collective.